Ateez member Wooyoung to go on temporary hiatus due to ankle injury

KQ Entertainment announced on Monday (May 8) that Ateez member Wooyoung will be going on a temporary hiatus due to his ankle injury.

As reported by South Korean site Soompi, KQ Entertainment made the following statement on Ateez's fancafe:

"It is with utmost regret that we relay the news of Ateez member Wooyoung’s health to the fans who have shown such generous love and care for Ateez. Recently, Wooyoung had an ankle injury and has been focusing on recovery. Despite this, he has been performing on stage while sitting in a chair due to his strong will to fulfill his promise to the fans.

"As the pain continued, it was decided that he would need a thorough examination and treatment at a medical institution. After a long discussion with Wooyoung and all the other Ateez members, the decision has been made to suspend Wooyoung’s schedule so that he can undergo treatment accordingly.

"As a result, Wooyoung will not be able to join the following schedules: ‘THE DANCE DAY LIVE 2023’ and ‘KCON 2023 JAPAN.’ We ask for your understanding, as this decision has been made in consideration of Wooyoung’s health. We apologise for the sudden news and will do our best to ensure Wooyoung’s quick recovery, as his health is our biggest priority. Thank you."

The 23-year-old singer has been spotted performing while sitting down at a few of Ateez's Japanese concerts the past week.