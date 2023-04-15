World Of Barbie experience brings iconic doll into the real world

From the first blonde-haired Barbie created by Mattel in 1959 to the upcoming Barbie film, the iconic doll with small feet continues to make a large impression on generations of fans at the new World Of Barbie immersive experience in Los Angeles.

This trip is not just for young girls, said Lucy Treadway, producer for Kilburn Live, which built the life-sized version of Barbie's Dreamhouse.

"It's for grown-ups, too," Treadway said in an interview. "To see people's faces when they walk in, it is really is fun. I mean, their jaws hit the ground, all ages."

Gender does not matter, she added, noting that both little girls and boys scream with excitement when they arrive.

Guests can explore rooms in the 20,000-square-foot attraction dedicated to Barbie's careers and hobbies as well as an assortment of doll selections that celebrate diversity.