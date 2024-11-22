World of Warcraft still going strong as it celebrates 20 years

As it celebrates its 20th birthday, online video game World of Warcraft has demonstrated a rare longevity thanks to its loyal following and constant evolutions.

"It is inspiring to be able to work on this rare game that has touched so many lives, and to also feel the burden of carrying that forward," Ion Hazzikostas, the current director of the game, told AFP at the Gamescom trade show in Germany in August.

As an early fan of WoW, he joined California-based Blizzard, the American developer of the title, in 2008 before climbing the ranks.

Although it was not the first massively multiplayer online role-playing game (a genre known as MMORPG) when it was released in 2004, World of Warcraft was an instant success, quickly attracting several million players worldwide.

It benefited from the popularity of the Warcraft brand, a saga of real-time strategy games launched ten years earlier by Blizzard, which was bought by Microsoft in 2023.

In the game, two factions face off in a fantasy universe populated by orcs and elves where thousands of players can connect and cooperate simultaneously, in exchange for a monthly subscription of US$15 (S$20) a month.

It was the social aspect of the experience, still in its infancy at the time, that appealed to players.