Popular entertainers Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam, Chin Kar-lok, Jacky Wu and more performing in Singapore in November

Fancy seeing your favourite variety show stars up close and personal in Singapore? On Nov 14 and 15, you can laugh your heart out at the upcoming Wow Super live event, held at Adventure Cove Waterpark.

The comedy extravaganza will feature popular Asian entertainers such as Hong Kong’s beloved comedic trio, Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam and Chin Kar-lok, as well as famed Taiwanese singer-actor Jacky Wu entertaining fans in a series of wacky games.

On Nov 14, the two teams of popular artistes from Taiwan and Singapore will go head-to-head in a series of wet and wild games across four locations in the water park.

Some of the members of the Taiwanese team include Wu, entertainer Kid Lin and comedian Hank Chen.

The Singapore team, on the other hand, will include the likes of veteran entertainer Mark Lee, actor-singer Tosh Zhang and Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo.

Fans of the iconic TVB variety show Super Trio will not want to miss the event on Nov 15 as Eric Tsang, Wong Cho Lam, Chin Kar-lok and other Hong Kong entertainers will battle it out with artistes from Malaysia.

The Malaysian team will include the boy band Steady Gang as well as singer Jacqueline Tiang.

Tickets for Wow Super 2025 are now available via Resorts World Sentosa's official website, with a one-day pass priced at S$188 and a two-day pass priced at S$298.