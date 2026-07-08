Singer Wu Chun returns to Singapore phone booth where he tearfully called his wife 30 years ago

During a recent three-day trip to Singapore, Wu Chun wasn't just ticking off the usual tourist attractions. Instead, he made a sentimental detour to an old public phone booth outside Ngee Ann City along Orchard Road.

Not because the former Fahrenheit member needed to make a call, but because the phone booth held one of the most emotional memories of his life.

"I brought my wife back to the phone booth where, 30 years ago, she went through a heartbreaking moment,” the Bruneian shared on Instagram, together with a pic of him and wife Lin Liying smiling while in an old public phone booth.

The couple got married in 2004 and share a daughter Nei Nei, 15, and a son Max, 12.

While he did not elaborate, fans were quick to recall an old interview in which Wu Chun shared the story behind the now-famous phone booth.

About 30 years ago, while transiting in Singapore on his way to Australia for his studies, the then-16-year-old Wu Chun became so homesick and missed his then-girlfriend so much that he tearfully called her from the very phone booth.