Chef and newly signed Mediacorp artiste Wu Sihan on why he wants to be in showbusiness

Well, when 8days.sg spoke to Wu over the phone last week, he revealed his interest in showbiz started after he participated in variety shows Old Taste Detective and Meals On Mission. Those experiences, he said, left him "really impressed".

"I learnt a lot as a chef when I took part in those shows, as compared to just being stuck in the kitchen doing the repetitive menu and R&D," said Wu, who came across shy, and at times, totally uncomfortable talking to a reporter.

Wualso has another connection to showbiz: 27-year-old Mediacorp actress Tay Ying, who is better known as the daughter of Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping.



Rumour has it that Wu and Tay Ying are dating, though they, as well as Tay Ying's mum, have declined to confirm.



When we probe him on the rumour, our questions were immediately shot down by his overly protective manager, who interjected every time we asked anything regarding his personal life.



Guess he's really an artiste now.

NOW THAT YOU'VE JOINED MEDIACORP, ARE YOU GOING TO VENTURE INTO ACTING TOO?

WU SIHAN: Actually I’ll just let the company decide, but I’ll still remain more focused on kitchen work rather than acting.

SO HOW DID YOU GET INVOLVED IN VARIETY SHOWS?

Meals On Mission was the first show I did, and Michelle Chia, who is a friend of my sister, was the one who introduced me to the production team. Initially I thought it was just doing charity work but I was surprised that it was actually a full production.

She was very kind, she kept me calm and guided me through the entire show. And I enjoyed the moment because I got to step into a new kitchen and see the good deeds that others do, like cooking for 600-800 migrant workers a day. It was very meaningful.

WE REALISED YOU'RE ALSO VERY CLOSE TO CELEBRITIES LIKE MICHELLE CHONG, ANN KOK AND APPLE HONG. HOW DID YOU GET TO KNOW THEM?

They’re all actually my sister’s friends. They hang out a lot and they will always tease me like: “Why are you always stuck inside the kitchen? You should step out more” (laughs).

DID THEY GIVE YOU ANY TIPS ABOUT JOINING SHOWBIZ?

No... I’m actually quite an introvert so they always encourage me to step out and do something new.

HOW WOULD JOINING SHOWBIZ AFFECT YOUR JOB AS A CHEF?

I think I will try to find a balance because on top of showbiz, I’m still running a restaurant. I'll still be there and it’s still my passion to be a chef.

WILL YOU EVER GIVE UP YOUR JOB AS A CHEF TO BE A FULL-TIME ARTISTE THEN?

We’ll see... (laughs)

DO YOU THINK BEING GOOD LOOKING IS WHAT MADE YOU POPULAR AS A CHEF, THOUGH?

Um... (laughs). (His manager interjects: "I think he’s very shy, he doesn't know how to answer that.") Yah I don’t know how to answer that. (Laughs)