Composer of X Files theme, Mark Snow, dies at 78

Mark Snow, a composer of music for television – including the distinctively eerie theme for The X Files – has died at age 78, his agent confirmed.

A cause of death was not provided, but Hollywood trade publication Variety said Snow died Friday (Jul 4) at his residence in the northeastern state of Connecticut.

In addition to The X Files main theme, which was released as a single in 1996 and charted internationally, Snow composed the music for over 200 episodes and both feature films of the hit science fiction show about a pair of paranormal FIB investigators.