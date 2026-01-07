Watch: First official look at the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday
Fans got a first look at Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops in the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, courtesy of a new teaser trailer by Marvel Entertainment.
To me, my X-Men. On Tuesday (Jan 6), fans finally got their first official look at X-Men icons Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops in the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday – thanks to a new teaser trailer uploaded by Marvel Entertainment.
The 68-second video marks the third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, following earlier previews centred on Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Like its predecessors, Tuesday’s trailer was previously attached to theatrical screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.
The video opens on a dilapidated Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters – better known as the X-Mansion, headquarters of the X-Men – as Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto (Ian McKellen), declares: "Death comes for us all. It’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die? The question is, who will you be when you close your eyes?"
He is then seen grasping the arm of Charles Xavier, aka Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who returns the gesture. The two old friends exchange a moment of fondness before the trailer cuts to James Marsden’s Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, removing his visor and unleashing a massive optic blast in his comic-accurate blue-and-yellow suit.
Cyclops is shown kneeling surrounded by rubble, with the feet of what appears to be a Sentinel – a classic X-Men villain – looming behind him, seemingly foreshadowing the fate of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday.
Reactions to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans praising "the respect" finally given to Cyclops, who was famously sidelined in the first few X-Men movies in favour of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.
"James Marsden finally getting the Cyclops moment he deserved 20 years ago. That optic blast was insane," raved one comment.
Set to be released on Dec 18, 2026, Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first appearance of numerous X-Men characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). These include Magneto, Cyclops, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler and Rebecca Romijn's Mystique.
Stewart previously appeared in 2022's Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, playing a variant of Professor X, while Kelsey Grammer's Beast showed up in the post-credit scene of 2023's The Marvels.
Following Avengers: Doomsday, its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, will be released on Dec 17, 2027, with many MCU castmembers expected to reprise their roles.
Shang-Chi star Simu Liu recently confirmed to entertainment outlet People that he will be in Secret Wars, saying that he "was lucky enough" to be part of the movie.