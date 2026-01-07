Watch: First official look at the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday

To me, my X-Men. On Tuesday (Jan 6), fans finally got their first official look at X-Men icons Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops in the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday – thanks to a new teaser trailer uploaded by Marvel Entertainment.

The 68-second video marks the third teaser for Avengers: Doomsday, following earlier previews centred on Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Like its predecessors, Tuesday’s trailer was previously attached to theatrical screenings of Avatar: Fire And Ash.

The video opens on a dilapidated Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters – better known as the X-Mansion, headquarters of the X-Men – as Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto (Ian McKellen), declares: "Death comes for us all. It’s all I know for sure. The question isn’t are you prepared to die? The question is, who will you be when you close your eyes?"

He is then seen grasping the arm of Charles Xavier, aka Professor X (Patrick Stewart), who returns the gesture. The two old friends exchange a moment of fondness before the trailer cuts to James Marsden’s Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, removing his visor and unleashing a massive optic blast in his comic-accurate blue-and-yellow suit.

Cyclops is shown kneeling surrounded by rubble, with the feet of what appears to be a Sentinel – a classic X-Men villain – looming behind him, seemingly foreshadowing the fate of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday.