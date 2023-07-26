Xbox launching pizza-scented controllers ahead of the release of new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie

Xbox wants fans to "satisfy their hunger" with a new controller that smells like the classic Italian dish as they team up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

In a statement, XBox said: "Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first-ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colours, weapons and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo!"

Fans can stand a chance to win the controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The competition will run until Aug 13.