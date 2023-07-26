Logo
Xbox launching pizza-scented controllers ahead of the release of new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie
Fans can stand a chance to win this unique controller by entering a competition.

(Photo: Xbox)

26 Jul 2023 11:35AM
Xbox wants fans to "satisfy their hunger" with a new controller that smells like the classic Italian dish as they team up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the release of the upcoming movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

In a statement, XBox said: "Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first-ever pizza-scented controller! Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za. The controller comes in four variations, each representing the signature colours, weapons and personality of a Turtle brother: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo!"

Fans can stand a chance to win the controllers by following Xbox Game Pass on Twitter and retweeting the official Xbox Game Pass sweepstakes tweet. The competition will run until Aug 13.

For more information, check out Xbox's page.
Source: Others/Bang Showbiz/hq

