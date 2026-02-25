Japanese girl group XG responds after producer arrested in drug possession case

Japanese girl group XG has responded amid an ongoing drug investigation involving the group’s producer who was arrested early Monday (Feb 23), saying they are “in no way involved in this matter”.

On Monday, Tokyo authorities arrested producer Junho Sakai – professionally known as Simon Jakops or simply Jakops – and three other men on suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotic Control Law. Two of the arrested individuals are said to be employees of Japanese entertainment giant Avex Inc. XG is managed by a subsidiary of Avex Inc.

The four men were allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a late-night search of a hotel room.

Investigators reportedly found four bags of white powder believed to be cocaine and another bag of what authorities believe is dried cannabis. The arrests were carried out by Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department’s drugs and firearms control division, which had been investigating the case following an anonymous tip received in March last year.