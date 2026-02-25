Japanese girl group XG responds after producer arrested in drug possession case
Investigations are ongoing and members of the group affirm they are “fully cooperating with it".
Japanese girl group XG has responded amid an ongoing drug investigation involving the group’s producer who was arrested early Monday (Feb 23), saying they are “in no way involved in this matter”.
On Monday, Tokyo authorities arrested producer Junho Sakai – professionally known as Simon Jakops or simply Jakops – and three other men on suspicion of violating Japan’s Narcotic Control Law. Two of the arrested individuals are said to be employees of Japanese entertainment giant Avex Inc. XG is managed by a subsidiary of Avex Inc.
The four men were allegedly found in possession of cocaine during a late-night search of a hotel room.
Investigators reportedly found four bags of white powder believed to be cocaine and another bag of what authorities believe is dried cannabis. The arrests were carried out by Tokyo’s Metropolitan Police Department’s drugs and firearms control division, which had been investigating the case following an anonymous tip received in March last year.
On Tuesday, XG said in a statement on social media: “We would like to clarify that XG is in no way involved in this matter. We are prioritising the safety and physical and mental well-being of our artists and will continue to provide them with full support.”
In a message to fans, the seven-member group added: “We were deeply shocked and confused by the sudden news, and we are still trying to process it ourselves… We will continue, as we always have, to face our music with sincerity and dedicate ourselves wholeheartedly to our activities as XG.”
The news comes as the group is on its XG World Tour: The Core which will continue until April. The Japanese vocal group based in South Korea made its debut in 2022 and has since made waves internationally. They performed at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 and at Coachella 2025.
On Feb 22, XG released a music video for Rock The Boat, shot in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board. The video was filmed across various locations in Singapore. The track is off the group's first full-length album released on Jan 23.