Veteran actress Xiang Yun may skip this year's Star Awards as it coincides with son’s wedding

Veteran Mediacorp actress Xiang Yun, 64, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Star Awards for her role as the devoted wife of Chen Hanwei’s cancer-stricken character in The Gift Of Time, a role that earned the latter a Best Actor nomination.

However, it looks like the Ah Jie may not be attending this year’s awards show.

Speaking to hosts Chen Biyu and Dennis Chew on Love 972’s morning show on Monday (Mar 9), Xiang Yun was asked what she plans to wear on the big night.

When Chen brought up Xiang Yun’s “sexier” look at Star Awards a few years ago, the actress said she had always been reluctant to go for such a style, explaining: “Especially when attending grand events, I prefer to keep a graceful and dignified image.”

Back then, those around her had to “put in a lot of effort to persuade [her]” to wear a more revealing outfit, which ultimately still made her “feel shy”.

The actress also recalled shooting a sexy cover for Motherhood magazine years ago, where her outfit was just lingerie with jeans. She admitted that seeing the cover again recently still gave her a shock.

Seizing the chance, Chen asked if Xiang Yun might try a sexy look again at this year’s awards.

Laughing, she replied: “The whole village would faint.”

She then revealed that she might not be able to attend this year’s Star Awards on Apr 19, as it coincides with her son, Singaporean actor and artist Chen Xi’s wedding banquet.