Veteran actress Xiang Yun may skip this year's Star Awards as it coincides with son’s wedding
The actress, 64, is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Gift Of Time.
Veteran Mediacorp actress Xiang Yun, 64, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Star Awards for her role as the devoted wife of Chen Hanwei’s cancer-stricken character in The Gift Of Time, a role that earned the latter a Best Actor nomination.
However, it looks like the Ah Jie may not be attending this year’s awards show.
Speaking to hosts Chen Biyu and Dennis Chew on Love 972’s morning show on Monday (Mar 9), Xiang Yun was asked what she plans to wear on the big night.
When Chen brought up Xiang Yun’s “sexier” look at Star Awards a few years ago, the actress said she had always been reluctant to go for such a style, explaining: “Especially when attending grand events, I prefer to keep a graceful and dignified image.”
Back then, those around her had to “put in a lot of effort to persuade [her]” to wear a more revealing outfit, which ultimately still made her “feel shy”.
The actress also recalled shooting a sexy cover for Motherhood magazine years ago, where her outfit was just lingerie with jeans. She admitted that seeing the cover again recently still gave her a shock.
Seizing the chance, Chen asked if Xiang Yun might try a sexy look again at this year’s awards.
Laughing, she replied: “The whole village would faint.”
She then revealed that she might not be able to attend this year’s Star Awards on Apr 19, as it coincides with her son, Singaporean actor and artist Chen Xi’s wedding banquet.
“We actually set the [wedding] date last year, without knowing that the Star Awards would fall on the same day, so I might not be able to attend,” she said.
Xiang Yun is competing for this year’s Best Supporting Actress award – a title she has won five times – against Chen Liping, Dawn Yeoh, and Jojo Goh from Emerald Hill, as well as Cynthia Koh for her role in I Believe I Can Fly.
Will she win again? And if so, will she be there to accept the award in person?
Guess we’ll have to wait to find out.
Catch the Star Awards 2026 Backstage LIVE on Apr 19, streaming from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
The Walk of Fame takes place from 5pm to 6.30pm, and will air on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U, and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This will be followed by the Star Awards 2026 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm, broadcast on mewatch, Channel 8, Channel U, and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/