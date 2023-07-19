Mediacorp actress Xiang Yun to relaunch all her social media accounts to deter scammers

On Monday (Jul 17), Mediacorp actress Xiang Yun, 61, announced on Instagram that she will be restarting all her social media accounts.

For those not in the know, Xiang Yun’s pictures have been used by “unknown businesses and brands” to promote themselves.

One such company, named Hkaa.club, had edited her pictures and used them to promote Chinese medicine plasters used to help weight loss on sponsored Facebook posts.

Many have fallen victim to the scams despite Xiang Yun warning her fans and followers about the fake advertisements.

According to Xiang Yun, she has received an “overwhelming” number of messages from those who have been scammed.