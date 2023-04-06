Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years, says they have been separated ‘for a long time now’
The social media influencer and Mike Sayre met online in 2005 and got married in 2010.
Social media celebrity Xiaxue announced on Wednesday (Apr 5) that she and her husband, Mike Sayre, have split up.
In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old influencer, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, wrote: “After 17 years of being together, Mike and I have decided, mutually and amicably, to end our marriage.”
She also shared that they had been separated “for a long time now”.
Cheng and Sayre tied the knot in 2010 after first meeting online in 2005 while Sayre was still living in the US. They have a 10-year-old son named Dashiel.
She shared that the couple “took a long time to come to this decision, and it’s not an easy one to make”.
“This may not be the fairytale ending that everyone wishes for,” Cheng added, “but 17 years is a long time and we had a good run with loads of love, happiness and memories we formed together.”
She said they will focus on co-parenting their son and continuing to support each other as they move forward with separate lives.
Cheng also addressed Sayre in her post, writing, “To my ex husband, my partner in crime all these years and the father of my child, I wish you nothing but happiness for your future. Despite things ending this way, I never regretted picking you.”
She ended the note by asking for privacy. “Separation is difficult, but it’s so much worse when you have to tell it to so many people – about a decision that technically has nothing to do with them.”
Sayre last appeared on Cheng’s Instagram post in March 2021 in a photo celebrating their son’s eighth birthday.