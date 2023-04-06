Xiaxue announces split from husband of 13 years, says they have been separated ‘for a long time now’

Social media celebrity Xiaxue announced on Wednesday (Apr 5) that she and her husband, Mike Sayre, have split up.

In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old influencer, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, wrote: “After 17 years of being together, Mike and I have decided, mutually and amicably, to end our marriage.”

She also shared that they had been separated “for a long time now”.

Cheng and Sayre tied the knot in 2010 after first meeting online in 2005 while Sayre was still living in the US. They have a 10-year-old son named Dashiel.

She shared that the couple “took a long time to come to this decision, and it’s not an easy one to make”.

“This may not be the fairytale ending that everyone wishes for,” Cheng added, “but 17 years is a long time and we had a good run with loads of love, happiness and memories we formed together.”