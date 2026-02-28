Xie Shaoguang opts out of Star Awards 2026 and will not attend the ceremony

For those hoping to see Xie Shaoguang face off against Chen Hanwei for Best Actor at Star Awards this year – sorry to disappoint. It’s not happening.

The nominations for the performance categories at Star Awards 2026 were revealed on Thursday (Feb 26), but to our surprise, the 64-year-old actor– who made his anticipated showbiz comeback in 2024 – was nowhere on the list.

Prior to this, viewers were harbouring high hopes that Xie would be nominated for Best Actor with his highly-lauded role as Huo Yan in the Mediacorp drama The Gift Of Time. He played an arrogant tycoon whose life takes a drastic turn after being diagnosed with cancer.

Fans were also looking forward to seeing Chen and Xie vie for the trophy at the ceremony, which will take place on Apr 19, 2026, at The Theatre at Mediacorp.

Chen currently holds the record for the most Best Actor wins at Star Awards – he has seven, by the way.

He surpassed Xie, who secured five wins before leaving the industry in 2005. The latter held the record for 15 years until Chen broke it in 2019.

This time, Chen, who starred opposite Xie in The Gift Of Time, was unsurprisingly nominated for Best Actor again, setting him up for a potential eighth win in the category.

In light of the unexpected news, Xie took to his Instagram on Thursday afternoon to explain his decision.