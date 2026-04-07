Xinyao in focus: Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song reflect on Singapore’s Mandarin music movement

From school campfire ditties like Friendship Forever to television drama theme songs like Good Morning Teacher, xinyao songs resonate in the minds of more than one generation of Singaporeans.

A new Tuesday Report series, Mediacorp Channel 8's long-running documentary programmme, delves into the homegrown Mandarin music movement of xinyao, which flourished in the 1980s.

Featuring in-depth interviews with key figures like Liang Wern Fook, Eric Moo, Billy Koh and brothers Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song, the seven-part documentary chronicles the evolution of xinyao from a cultural phenomenon into the genre known as Singapore pop.

Titled Encounter Under The Stars, the series is a continuation of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s previous 2024 collaboration with Tuesday Report, with the aim of spotlighting the milestones and development of Singapore’s Mandarin music scene.