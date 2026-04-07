Xinyao in focus: Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song reflect on Singapore’s Mandarin music movement
The seven-part Tuesday Report documentary Encounter Under The Stars back at the homegrown music movement known as xinyao alongside its icons Lee Wei Song, Lee Si Song, Liang Wern Fook and more.
From school campfire ditties like Friendship Forever to television drama theme songs like Good Morning Teacher, xinyao songs resonate in the minds of more than one generation of Singaporeans.
A new Tuesday Report series, Mediacorp Channel 8's long-running documentary programmme, delves into the homegrown Mandarin music movement of xinyao, which flourished in the 1980s.
Featuring in-depth interviews with key figures like Liang Wern Fook, Eric Moo, Billy Koh and brothers Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song, the seven-part documentary chronicles the evolution of xinyao from a cultural phenomenon into the genre known as Singapore pop.
Titled Encounter Under The Stars, the series is a continuation of the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre’s previous 2024 collaboration with Tuesday Report, with the aim of spotlighting the milestones and development of Singapore’s Mandarin music scene.
In the show, renowned local composers Lee Wei Song and Lee Si Song look back at seminal moments in their careers, from composing iconic theme songs for television to writing hits for superstars like Jacky Cheung and Sandy Lam.
For Wei Song, “music has always been a language without borders. It can resonate with people, evoke memories and accompany us through the joys and sorrows of life.”
Reflecting on music-making, he told us: “Simply put, music is emotion, and composing is turning those emotions into a song to convey them."
“When I hear others sing my songs, especially different singers performing them, I feel very gratified,” Si Song said. “If a song becomes a hit, I feel that all the effort I put into it was worthwhile. When my work is heard by more people, even appreciated and recognised by overseas audiences, it’s even more exciting.”
He added: “It feels like I'm not just representing myself, but also bringing Singaporean music to the world.”
Many xinyao songs gave voice to what life was like for ordinary Singaporeans and the youth of the day, examining themes of identity and belonging. For this reason, they still evoke a sense of nostalgia in listeners today. Which song best represents Singapore, or gives the clearest glimpse into Singaporean life?
“I think of Then Hor Then Hor,” Wei Song mused. “I composed the music, and Wu Qing Kang wrote the lyrics. ‘Then hor’ was a common Singlish phrase in our daily lives back then, very much in Singaporean style. People might say it less often now, but this song reminds me of my childhood and brings back memories of the moments I spent accompanied by music.
"My motto is, ‘Practise happiness’. We should remember to look back at the moments that made us happy and our childhood aspirations, reminding ourselves of what we once had and how we got here. This way, we won't lose our way on life's journey.”
“I think the song that best represents Singaporean life and is most characteristic of the local culture is The Voice Of An Ordinary Person,” Si Song said. “This song realistically reflects the lives and emotions of ordinary Singaporeans, although it's more widely known locally and less familiar to foreign audiences.”
To him, any locally created song that is heard in another country is an ambassador for Singapore.
“Because these songs are widely sung, it leads people to discover Singaporean musicians, which is itself a form of cultural export. I have always hoped that not only I, but also many other Singaporean creators, can continue to work hard to create more works that are both locally distinctive and internationally appealing, bringing Singaporean music to farther places and letting the world hear our voices.”
Tuesday Report: Encounter Under The Stars is available on demand for free on Mewatch and currently airs on Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 8.