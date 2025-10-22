Actor Xiu Jie Kai admits paying almost US$5,000 to fake high blood pressure to evade military service in Taiwan
The 42-year-old actor, known in Singapore for Emerald Hill, was among 10 detained – including Chen Bolin and Energy’s Chang Shuwei – in Taiwan’s widening military evasion probe.
Taiwanese actor Xiu Jie Kai, who was arrested for alleged military service evasion, has admitted to police that he paid NT$150,000 (around US$4,900) to fake having high blood pressure in an attempt to obtain an exemption from military service.
The 42-year-old, who gained recognition in Singapore after starring in Mediacorp blockbuster Emerald Hill, was among 10 individuals – including actor Chen Bolin and singer Chang Shuwei, a member of noughties boyband Energy – taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday (Oct 21) morning.
This is part of an ongoing investigation into a "military evasion ring”, following February’s probe involving actor Wang Ta Lu.
Since then, authorities have been investigating a syndicate that allegedly helped celebrities dodge mandatory military service by falsifying medical documents to get exemption.
In May, several celebs including Daniel Chen, Jushe Lee of boyband Choc7, and singer Nine Chen were among those arrested.
According to Taiwanese media reports, Xiu confessed to paying money to pretend to have high blood pressure in hopes of being declared unfit for service.
However, after a medical examination, he was only deemed eligible for alternative service.
He initially intended to keep pursuing a full exemption but eventually gave up and enlisted.
In June 2016, Xiu, then 33, was assigned to the New Taipei City Civil Affairs Bureau, where he even served as an anti-drug ambassador.
After five months, he was granted early discharge because his wife, actress Alyssa Chia, was pregnant with their second child.
Under Taiwan’s Regulations on Early Discharge for Alternative Service Personnel, servicemen who have two children under 12, or one child under 12 and a spouse over six months pregnant, may apply for early discharge.
CHEN BOLIN'S EXEMPTION REVISITED
Chen Bolin, 42, was also detained on Tuesday.
He had previously faced public scrutiny over military service in 2011, when he clarified that he had been exempted due to asthma after undergoing official medical examinations.
At the time, Chen admitted: “It’s not something to brag about – there’s no pride in this”, emphasising he did not try to dodge service.
Now, 14 years later, his exemption has come under renewed review as prosecutors re-examine his past medical records.
According to Liberty Times, Chen told investigators that he had been mentally prepared since the Wang Ta Lu case broke earlier this year, and had been losing sleep in recent days.
He reportedly said he felt relieved when finally detained.
Like Chen, Energy member Chang Shuwei, 44, was diagnosed years ago with hereditary thalassemia, which qualified him for military exemption.
During a 2008 programme shoot in Sabah, Malaysia, he spoke openly about his condition, saying: “I get dizzy whether I'm in a car or a boat, and I often feel faint when I stand up after squatting for a while.”
Following his detention on Tuesday, his past medical history has resurfaced, drawing intense public scrutiny.
Energy had reunited in 2023 after 20 years, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans.
Their renewed popularity has now been overshadowed by the scandal, leaving many shocked and saddened.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/