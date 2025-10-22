Actor Xiu Jie Kai admits paying almost US$5,000 to fake high blood pressure to evade military service in Taiwan

Taiwanese actor Xiu Jie Kai, who was arrested for alleged military service evasion, has admitted to police that he paid NT$150,000 (around US$4,900) to fake having high blood pressure in an attempt to obtain an exemption from military service.

The 42-year-old, who gained recognition in Singapore after starring in Mediacorp blockbuster Emerald Hill, was among 10 individuals – including actor Chen Bolin and singer Chang Shuwei, a member of noughties boyband Energy – taken into custody for questioning on Tuesday (Oct 21) morning.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into a "military evasion ring”, following February’s probe involving actor Wang Ta Lu.

Since then, authorities have been investigating a syndicate that allegedly helped celebrities dodge mandatory military service by falsifying medical documents to get exemption.

In May, several celebs including Daniel Chen, Jushe Lee of boyband Choc7, and singer Nine Chen were among those arrested.