Xixi Lim on her first lead role in a movie, Chinese New Year chaos and why pineapple tarts feel like fate

If that fails and a really personal question comes her way, “I pretend I’m choking on the Chinese New Year goodies, and I’ll ask for water, and everyone will be in panic mode and they will forget about it.” Take notes, friends.

PINEAPPLE TART KISMET

Pineapple tarts, though, have strong emotional associations for her. “My late grandmother made very yummy pineapple tarts. She passed on close to 10 years ago but it feels like yesterday. I like pineapples, but I don’t like the pineapple filling in pineapple tarts. I always separate the filling and eat the tart. My grandmother noticed that, so every year without fail, she would make me a jar of tarts without the pineapple. It was my childhood, and something I looked forward to.

“So, when Jason, our director, told me that the movie was about pineapple tarts, it was kind of like a call; a connection between me and my grandmother.”

Just don’t ask her to bake them herself. “I’m interested, but my family stops me from doing it because they don't want me to burn the kitchen down,” she guffawed.

“I'm not very good in the kitchen. I always forget to season my cooking, or I will burn it somehow. Most of my food isn’t edible. It’s tasteless. That's what my family says. I remember I was making a wrap on a livestream, and I put it in the oven. When I took it out, the whole wrap just fell to the ground. So, if you ask me whether it was yummy, I can’t tell you, because no one got to eat it. Everyone was just like, ‘You need to stop cooking’.”