Xu Bin, Mei Xin nominated for New York Festivals TV & Film awards

Co-stars Xu Bin and Mei Xin have been shortlisted for best acting awards at the 2022 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for their roles in the Mediacorp series, My Mini-me And Me.

They'll be competing with fellow local actors, James Seah and Chantalle Ng, in the respective categories.

Xu Bin took to Instagram on Monday (Apr 4) to express his delight at the nonimation.

He wrote: “Heard an amazing news today! Never imagined that one day I would be nominated for an international award like New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for Best Performance by an Actor. What an honor it is just to be nominated.”

The Singapore-based NoonTalk Media artiste went on to thank the production team. “Thank you for all your support thus far, I will keep working harder.”