Xu Bin, Mei Xin nominated for New York Festivals TV & Film awards
The two made the shortlist for Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles in the series, My Mini-me And Me.
Co-stars Xu Bin and Mei Xin have been shortlisted for best acting awards at the 2022 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for their roles in the Mediacorp series, My Mini-me And Me.
They'll be competing with fellow local actors, James Seah and Chantalle Ng, in the respective categories.
Xu Bin took to Instagram on Monday (Apr 4) to express his delight at the nonimation.
He wrote: “Heard an amazing news today! Never imagined that one day I would be nominated for an international award like New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for Best Performance by an Actor. What an honor it is just to be nominated.”
The Singapore-based NoonTalk Media artiste went on to thank the production team. “Thank you for all your support thus far, I will keep working harder.”
Fans and fellow celebrities such as Cynthia Koh and Priscelia Chan have filled the comments section with congratulatory messages for the 33-year-old.
His co-star, Mei Xin, shared with 8world that she was in disbelief over the news; she even got in touch with the production company to confirm it.
“If there are only two actresses competing for the award, I am confident, but now there are actors from different countries, so it still depends on whether they can win the favour of the judges,” the 35-year-old Singaporean actress told the entertainment site.
She added that she sincerely hoped local actors could win the title of Best Actress this time.
Chantalle Ng is in the running for Best Actress for her role in My Star Bride, while James Seah has been shortlisted for Best Actor for playing Justice Bao in Justice Boo.