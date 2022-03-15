My Star Bride actor Xu Bin calls Star Awards Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste nomination ‘bittersweet’

The livestream event on Mar 10 announcing the nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes for this year’s Star Awards should have been a happy moment for Xu Bin as he made the shortlist for the honour.

Instead, the My Star Bride actor had to miss the event as he was down with COVID-19 and was isolating in hospital with his one-year-old daughter, who also caught the disease.

On top of that, his mum and his son were also COVID-19 positive and his son was in hospital after developing the rare complication, Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

The 33-year-old NoonTalk Media artiste told 8world that although he was happy to be nominated, he was also stressed out dealing with his family’s condition. “I am busy taking care of my daughter. After receiving word that I was nominated, I really didn’t know how to describe my feelings, it’s kind of like a bittersweet feeling!” he told the publication.

And when asked what he thought of his chances, he responded: "There are too many uncertain factors every year, it really depends on luck."