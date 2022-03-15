My Star Bride actor Xu Bin calls Star Awards Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste nomination ‘bittersweet’
That’s because when he heard the news, he was having to deal with his family’s health scares where almost everyone except his wife contracted COVID-19, and his son developed a rare complication.
The livestream event on Mar 10 announcing the nominees for the Top 10 Most Popular Male and Female Artistes for this year’s Star Awards should have been a happy moment for Xu Bin as he made the shortlist for the honour.
Instead, the My Star Bride actor had to miss the event as he was down with COVID-19 and was isolating in hospital with his one-year-old daughter, who also caught the disease.
On top of that, his mum and his son were also COVID-19 positive and his son was in hospital after developing the rare complication, Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).
The 33-year-old NoonTalk Media artiste told 8world that although he was happy to be nominated, he was also stressed out dealing with his family’s condition. “I am busy taking care of my daughter. After receiving word that I was nominated, I really didn’t know how to describe my feelings, it’s kind of like a bittersweet feeling!” he told the publication.
And when asked what he thought of his chances, he responded: "There are too many uncertain factors every year, it really depends on luck."
Xu’s three-year-old son, Ethan, was the first in the family to test positive at the end of February. The actor’s wife was the only one in the family to not contract the virus, although she needed to stay in KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital to take care of Ethan, whose condition is more severe because of MIS-C, which can cause persistent fever above 38.5°C for three or more days, difficulty breathing, headache, neck swelling and rash, among other symptoms.
The Star Awards will take place on Apr 24 and takes the theme “When the stars align, dreams come true”. The show will be hosted by actor Chen Hanwei in his first-ever outing as a solo anchor host for an awards show.
Xu is also in the running for Best Actor, Favourite Couple Pairing and The Male Show Stealer awards; the latter two are part of the new MY PICK! Awards to be given during the Backstage Live segment. Xu’s My Star Bride co-star Chantalle Ng is up for Best Actress and she also scored a nomination for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste.