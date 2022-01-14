Ya Hui, Desmond Tan, Pierre Png experience farm life in Sungei Tengah for new TV drama

What’s life on a vegetable farm in Singapore like? Few of us can say we know the answer, but some of local television’s biggest names now do – sort of.

Pierre Png, Desmond Tan, Ya Hui, Priscelia Chan, Richard Low, Edwin Goh and more got their sun hats on to film the drama Home Again, a family drama set on an agricultural farm.

Filmed on location on a farm in Sungei Tengah, Home Again is this year’s Chinese New Year-themed drama (you’ll have noticed there is one every year that explores familial relations and concludes with a happy reunion).

