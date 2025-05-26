Actress Ya Hui had to pay after she stepped on her Star Awards dress last year and ripped it

Star Awards is the time of the year where celebs slip into the most glamorous of gowns and snappiest of suits.

But have you wondered how difficult it actually is to stay put-together for an entire day?

Former Mediacorp actress Ya Hui knows first-hand the answer to that.

In a recent interview with Chinese media 8world, the 38-year-old star, who is up for Best Supporting Actress and Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at this year's Jul 6 ceremony, lamented about how hectic awards day usually is.

"We're already so tired after putting on our make-up. And we have to keep making sure we don't step on our gowns," she recalled.

Yet, believe it or not, despite her efforts Ya Hui still stepped on her sponsored bronze maxi Maria Lucia Hohan dress last year.

When asked if she had to compensate for it, the actress then replied with a chuckle.

"My stylist and I split half-half.... [We had to pay] S$4,000-plus," she sighed.

Yes, you read that right. A quick check on the Romanian designer brand's website shows that their dresses range from S$2000 to S$4,900.

"Just one hole. That one step left a hole in my dress," elaborated Ya Hui before sniggering: "So... there was a price to pay."

She must have felt so heart pain. But at least she went home with a Top 10 trophy, her eighth one to be exact, at the end of the day?

This story was originally published in 8Days.