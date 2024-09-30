Singaporean actor Yang Yan announced as contestant on upcoming idol survival show Starlight Boys

Singaporean actor Yang Yan, who is represented by media company NoonTalk Media, has been announced as a contestant in the upcoming global survival show Starlight Boys. Produced by iQiyi International, Starlight Boys will air on the streaming platform, as well as South Korea's SBS, sometime in October.

Yang will be one of the 69 contestants competing for a spot in a new nine-member global idol group. The 22-year-old has appeared in a few drama shows and was a part-time model. This year, he was also nominated for the most popular rising star and best rising star awards at Star Awards 2024.