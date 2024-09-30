Singaporean actor Yang Yan announced as contestant on upcoming idol survival show Starlight Boys
Yang is one of the 69 trainees competing for a spot in a new nine-member global idol group.
Singaporean actor Yang Yan, who is represented by media company NoonTalk Media, has been announced as a contestant in the upcoming global survival show Starlight Boys. Produced by iQiyi International, Starlight Boys will air on the streaming platform, as well as South Korea's SBS, sometime in October.
Yang will be one of the 69 contestants competing for a spot in a new nine-member global idol group. The 22-year-old has appeared in a few drama shows and was a part-time model. This year, he was also nominated for the most popular rising star and best rising star awards at Star Awards 2024.
Competing alongside Yang are contestants from China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand and even the US. Some of the contestants even have prior experience in reality shows and as idols. These include former ATBO member Yang Dong-hwa and former Boys Planet contestant Lee Da-eul.
Starlight Boys will be hosted by popular South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. Mentoring the 69 contestants in the show are industry heavyweights including:
- South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi
- BigBang member Daesung
- Choreographer Choi Young-joon
- South Korean rapper Hanhae
- South Korean singer Kwon Eun-bi
- Pentagon member Hui
- The Boyz member Eric
- Stayc member Yoon
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to NoonTalk Media for comments.