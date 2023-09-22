Yanxi Palace stars Wu Jinyan and Xu Kai share what they look forward to on future visits to Singapore

Wu Jinyan, on the other hand, was first in town in 2019, when she was a guest presenter at the Star Awards. However, she was here on a tight schedule and didn’t manage to experience much of the city.

“I visited Singapore for the second time earlier this year, and because the trip was longer this time, I had the opportunity to experience the culture and try some local delicacies. I tried bak kut teh, and even went on a yacht where I saw some amazing sights,” said Wu, adding that she wants to try “local street food” the next time she visits.

The two stars are also aware of their popularity in Singapore.

“I was at an event and a group of fans told me they had specially flown in from Singapore just to see me," said Xu Kai. "I was very touched, and I could really feel their passion.”

Wu, too, describes her Singaporean fans as “passionate”.

“I’m thankful for their love, and I will continue to work hard to bring them better projects,” she said.

This story was originally published in 8Days.