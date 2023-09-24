Mediacorp actress Ye Jia Yun just walked her first runway show at Milan Fashion Week

Lucky for Jia Yun, she and three fellow rookie models, who are all living in an apartment arranged by her Italian agency, Fashion Model Management, have been very supportive of one another.

"My roommates and I cheer each other on. One roommate, who's from India but lives in Germany, is very happy that I got my first show in Milan. Every night we'd ask each other: "How was casting today?" and we would share what the process was like and things we can improve on.”

So how did Jia Yun go from acting to modelling?

It started in April when her manager asked her what she felt about modelling and going to Taipei for training.

"I am very thankful that they gave me this opportunity because modelling has always been a dream of mine, even before I joined Star Search. I told the company about this and luckily they gave me this opportunity to try it out," she said.

She definitely put in the hard work.

"At the start when I was in Taiwan, it was quite brutal 'cause I had to get used to it. Every day I had to go into the office to practise my walking and do brand study. I also had to send a collage of nine different expressions that I can portray every week," she shared.

There, Jia Yun also started having to control her diet.

“For Paris and Milan Fashion Week, they have certain measurements that they hope models can meet. I had to cut carbs, and it was very hard 'cause I'm a foodie. So yeah I went through a really dark time to change my diet and even up till now I still have to manage it," she chuckled.

Some of the jobs Jia Yun got in Taipei include a shoot for a fashion catalogue as well as an editorial spread for Marie Claire Taiwan.

It looks like she still needs a bit of time getting used to living abroad alone.

Sharing that she will be in Milan until December, Jia Yun admitted that it's been "quite difficult" for her to get used to the food there.

"You hardly see any Asian cuisine around," she lamented.

It's why she's really starting to miss home.

"In Taipei, I did miss home but maybe because the distance wasn't that huge, I dealt with it quite well. But after coming to Milan, I really miss home. The surprising thing is, what I miss the most is the food, like laksa, hokkien mee," she laughed.

Guess she’s not just a model but a model Singaporean.

This story was originally published in 8Days.