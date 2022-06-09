Yeo Jin-goo opens up about his 'chemistry' with Link: Eat, Love, Kill co-star Moon Ga-young

They first worked together as child actors in the 2009 dramas The Reputable Family and Ja Myung Go (also known as Princess Ja-myung). Now reunited 13 years later in the new fantasy-romance Korean drama Link: Eat, Love, Kill, lead stars Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young prove how important and special their shared history has turned out to be.

“The fact that we knew each other, and we have worked with each other when we were child actors is a huge benefit in terms of portraying chemistry,” Yeo told CNA Lifestyle in a video interview promoting the new Disney+ show.