K-pop group Red Velvet member Yeri will be at ION Orchard on Jun 24

Singapore fans of K-group girl group Red Velvet will have another chance to catch a glimpse of member Yeri months after the group’s sold-out concert at The Star Theatre.

The singer-actress will be making an appearance at ION Orchard's basement 4 from 2pm on Saturday (Jun 24) to promote her new TV series Cheongdam International High School. The series is currently airing on tvN Asia (Singtel TV channel 518 and StarHub TV channel 824).

Yeri will be joined by actress Lee Eun-saem, who previously starred in Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead as Park Mi-jin. The duo will be sharing more about Cheongdam International High School and will also participate in stage games with selected fans.

tvN Asia has also announced that fans will have the chance to redeem a limited-edition premium at ION Orchard from 1.15pm this Saturday by following their Instagram page.