K-pop group Red Velvet member Yeri will be at ION Orchard on Jun 24
The singer will be in town to promote her new TV series Cheongdam International High School, together with All Of Us Are Dead's Lee Eun-saem.

K-pop group Red Velvet member Yeri will be at ION Orchard on Jun 24

Yeri stars as Baek Jen-na, the most powerful girl in school, in Cheongdam International High School. (Photo: Instagram/tvn.asia)

Hazeeq Sukri
22 Jun 2023 10:16AM (Updated: 22 Jun 2023 10:26AM)
Singapore fans of K-group girl group Red Velvet will have another chance to catch a glimpse of member Yeri months after the group’s sold-out concert at The Star Theatre.

The singer-actress will be making an appearance at ION Orchard's basement 4 from 2pm on Saturday (Jun 24) to promote her new TV series Cheongdam International High School. The series is currently airing on tvN Asia (Singtel TV channel 518 and StarHub TV channel 824).

Yeri will be joined by actress Lee Eun-saem, who previously starred in Netflix’s All Of Us Are Dead as Park Mi-jin. The duo will be sharing more about Cheongdam International High School and will also participate in stage games with selected fans.

tvN Asia has also announced that fans will have the chance to redeem a limited-edition premium at ION Orchard from 1.15pm this Saturday by following their Instagram page.

Cheongdam International High School tells the story of Kim Hye-in (Lee Eun-saem) as she becomes the only witness to a murder of a high school girl. In exchange for her silence, Kim is transferred to the prestigious Cheongdam International High School, where she meets Baek Jen-na (Yeri), who is the prime suspect and the most powerful person in the school.

Source: CNA/hq

