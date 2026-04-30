Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo giving away 250 waffles to fans to celebrate first Star Awards win

Teo – who joined Mediacorp after emerging as a top 12 finalist in the 2016 DJ search, The Sound Makers – clinched her first-ever Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes trophy at the annual ceremony earlier this month.

This marks her first award after a decade in showbiz.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you," she wrote.

"In one of my livestreams, I promised 250 waffles to everyone who voted for me. Now that I‘ve made it to the stage, it’s waffle time," she added.

The event will take place on May 3 from 10am to 12pm at Cafe Melba at Mediapolis, which is located right outside the Mediacorp campus.

"Please come for a serving of freshly-made waffles and hang out with me!" chirped the excited jock. "I‘d love to say hi to you, chat and just chill!"

In her comments, Teo also quipped that her fiance, James Wong, 26, will be the one footing the bill.

"I'm just doing the work, my generous fiance said he would pay. Everyone, feel free to come!" she quipped.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

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