Singapore’s Yeule performs on Tiny Desk Concerts, joins list that includes Taylor Swift, Adele

The Singapore-born Yeule, also known as Nat Cmiel, is a self-described "non-binary musician, performance artist and painter" on Spotify, with close to a million monthly listeners.

Currently based in London, where they graduated from Central Saint Martins with a Fine Arts degree, the 28-year-old began self-releasing music at the age of 14.

The intimate performance was filmed at NPR’s office in Washington, DC. Yuele and their accompanying band did a four-song set, which included the tracks Dudu and VV from their 2025 album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, as well as Dazies and Sulky Baby from their 2023 record Softscars.

On their website, NPR lauded Yeule: “In this new era of indie rock, Yeule has become a leading voice.”