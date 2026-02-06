Singapore’s Yeule performs on Tiny Desk Concerts, joins list that includes Taylor Swift, Adele
The performance was released on NPR Music’s YouTube channel, gaining over 220,000 views.
The likes of Taylor Swift, Adele, BTS and Billie Eilish have graced the popular Tiny Desk Concerts series by American broadcaster National Public Radio (NPR) through the years.
You can now add to that very impressive guest list Singaporean singer-songwriter Yeule, whose performance was uploaded on NPR Music's YouTube channel two weeks ago. The video has since garnered 221,000 views.
The Singapore-born Yeule, also known as Nat Cmiel, is a self-described "non-binary musician, performance artist and painter" on Spotify, with close to a million monthly listeners.
Currently based in London, where they graduated from Central Saint Martins with a Fine Arts degree, the 28-year-old began self-releasing music at the age of 14.
The intimate performance was filmed at NPR’s office in Washington, DC. Yuele and their accompanying band did a four-song set, which included the tracks Dudu and VV from their 2025 album Evangelic Girl Is A Gun, as well as Dazies and Sulky Baby from their 2023 record Softscars.
On their website, NPR lauded Yeule: “In this new era of indie rock, Yeule has become a leading voice.”
Over the years, Tiny Desk has established itself as a coveted platform for artists. The series has hosted a wide spectrum of global names, which also include Coldplay, Sting, Shaggy, Lenny Kravitz and Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant.
Several performers from around the world have also graced the famed desk, even joining NPR's list of Most Watched Tiny Desk Concerts, including Argentina’s Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, Spanish star C Tangana and Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze.
Beyond the original series, Tiny Desk Concerts has also expanded with the launch of international editions spotlighting regional talent. Tiny Desk Korea debuted in 2023 and has since featured artists such as BTS’ V, followed by Tiny Desk Japan in 2024 and Tiny Desk Brasil in 2025.
And it's not just anyone who can perform a Tiny Desk Concert. In a recent episode of the Consider This From NPR podcast, host Robin Hilton said: “If you play the Tiny Desk, that means that somebody on the NPR music team really, really loves you and wants you to play the desk.”