Do you want to be a K-pop star? Blackpink’s agency YG Entertainment is holding auditions in Singapore

Here’s your shot at becoming one of the next big names in K-pop. YG Entertainment, the agency behind superstars Blackpink, is holding auditions in Singapore as part of its global talent search.

You have to be between the ages of 10 and 19 as applications are only open to those born between 2003 and 2012, and consent from a parent or guardian is needed if you're under 14 years old.

According to information posted on social media and on the agency’s website, applicants can choose only one category for their audition: Vocal, rap or dance.

Those who are chosen to audition will receive a confirmation email on Nov 1 with details of the first round of auditions, taking place from Nov 8 to 11 at Orchard Central. The second round of auditions is set to take place on Nov 25 and 26 at the same venue.