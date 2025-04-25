Squid Game star Yim Si-wan will be in Singapore in May for Korea travel fair
Korea Travel Fair 2025 will be held on May 17 at Plaza Singapura, where Yim will be sharing his personal travel stories and recommendations, including his perspective on his hometown of Busan.
The third season of Squid Game will only air in June but fans in Singapore will be able to get up close and personal with one of its stars in May. South Korean actor-singer Yim Si-wan – who plays Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 on the show – will make an appearance at Plaza Singapura on Saturday (May 17) as part of the Korea Travel Fair 2025: Your Gateway To K-Culture.
Organised by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Korea, the fair will take place from May 16 to 18 and will feature booths offering the likes of travel packages to South Korea, games and crafts.
There will be also be workshops for K-pop dances and traditional lantern-making.
Yim will take the stage on Saturday morning, where he will share personal travel stories and recommendations, including insights into his hometown of Busan and food picks.
Also present at the fair is South Korean singer Punch, who made waves with the song Stay With Me, the signature track from the megahit 2016 drama Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (aka Goblin) starring Gong Yoo and Lee Dong-wook.
Punch will be performing songs from K-dramas during the opening ceremony of Korea Travel Fair 2025.
Admission to Korea Travel Fair 2025: Your Gateway To K-Culture is free. More information, including its full schedule, can be found on its official website.