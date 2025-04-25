Squid Game star Yim Si-wan will be in Singapore in May for Korea travel fair

The third season of Squid Game will only air in June but fans in Singapore will be able to get up close and personal with one of its stars in May. South Korean actor-singer Yim Si-wan – who plays Lee Myung-gi/Player 333 on the show – will make an appearance at Plaza Singapura on Saturday (May 17) as part of the Korea Travel Fair 2025: Your Gateway To K-Culture.

Organised by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Korea, the fair will take place from May 16 to 18 and will feature booths offering the likes of travel packages to South Korea, games and crafts.

There will be also be workshops for K-pop dances and traditional lantern-making.