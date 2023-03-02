K-drama actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for cocaine and ketamine – after propofol and marijuana

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in of the Netflix show Hellbound has tested positive for cocaine and ketamine – after initially testing positive for marijuana and propofol as well.

According to Soompi, a sample of the actor’s hair had tested positive for the four illegal drugs, which was revealed by TV Chosun on Wednesday (Mar 1).

Police have been investigating the 36-year-old actor for his alleged illegal use of propofol since last month. Yoo underwent urine and hair tests on Feb 5 and first tested positive for marijuana and, later, propofol.

The investigation also included a search and seizure at different clinics in Seoul suspected of giving Yoo the drug, an anaesthetic and sedative used during surgery and procedures such as endoscopies.