Korean stars coming to Singapore: Yoo Yeon-seok holding fan meet event, Song Joong-ki to speak at business forum
Yoo's fan meet event is taking place on Mar 27 while Song's keynote session at the HSBC Women's World Champion Business Forum is taking place on Feb 28.
Singapore will soon play host to two famous Korean actors: Song Joong-ki and Yoo Yeon-seok.
If you’ve been following recent Korean dramas, you’ve definitely heard of the 2024 series, When The Phone Rings. The show's male lead, Yoo Yeon-Seok, 40, is coming to Singapore for a fan meet event titled The Secret Code: Y.
The event will be held at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Mar 27 at 7.30pm, shared organisers FriedRice Live Entertainment on Instagram.
Yoo will also be heading to Jakarta, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok.
Yoo debuted in 2003, acting in action-thriller Oldboy. He's also starred in shows such as Whistle Blower; Doctor Romantic; Love, Lies and Hospital Playlist.
Also heading to town is Vincenzo star Song Joong-ki, 39, who will be presenting a keynote session at the HSBC Women's World Champion Business Forum.
Song is attending the event in his role as a Global Golf Development Ambassador for golf organisation, the Royal and Aesthetic Golf Club, or R&A. He is expected to talk about his passion for the sport.
The event is taking place on Feb 28 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Song's session timing will not be made public and tickets are limited.
The She Loves Tech Instagram account shared the news in a post, saying: "This is your chance to hear firsthand about his personal journey, his deep passion for sports, and the mindset that drives him to push boundaries, on-screen and in life."