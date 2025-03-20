South Korean actors Yoo Yeon-seok and Lee Joon-gi hit with taxes exceeding US$615,000

In recent weeks, multiple South Korean celebrities have been told by the authorities to pay heftier taxes – following investigations into their tax payments. These include Flower Of Evil star Lee Joon-gi, Hospital Playlist's Yoo Yeon-seok and former Miss Korea Honey Lee.

Lee Joon-gi, 42, was imposed a reassessed tax payment of 900 million won (US$616,000) following an audit by South Korea's National Tax Service.

On Wednesday (Mar 19), Lee's agency Namoo Actors released a statement informing that the 900 million won has since been "paid in full".

They also explained the discrepancy.

"This taxation issue arose from differing interpretations and applications of tax law between our tax representative and the tax authorities. It was a decision completely different from past taxation practices, and there are conflicting opinions regarding its validity – not only among tax experts but also in academia."