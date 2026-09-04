Yoona of Girls' Generation will be in Singapore for an event on Sep 11
The South Korean singer-actress will make an appearance at a Sulwhasoo pop-up at Ion Orchard.
South Korean actress-singer Yoona, 36, will be in Singapore on Sep 11 to attend a pop-up by luxury beauty brand Sulwhasoo at Ion Orchard.
Set to take place from Sep 10 to 20 at the level one atrium of Ion Orchard, the pop-up marks the 60th anniversary of Sulwhasoo's iconic Concentrated Ginseng Rejuvenating Cream.
The pop-up will boast multiple immersive zones related to the cream – which has been dubbed "the number one anti-aging cream in Korea for 11 consecutive years".
Yoona, who is also a member of the popular K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, will be at the pop-up from 4.45pm on the day.
Yoona is not the first member of Girls' Generation to visit Singapore this year.
Her groupmate Yuri, 36, was in the country in July, reportedly for a photoshoot. Yuri even received a new edition of Singapore Airlines' famous Beary plushie during her flight to Singapore.
And in October, Girls' Generation member Hyoyeon, 36, is slated to attend this year's Singapore Grand Prix as her DJ persona Hyo. She is set to perform at the Waterside stage on Oct 10.