Veteran Chinese actor You Benchang dies of illness at age 93

Veteran Chinese actor You Benchang, most famously known for playing the eccentric Buddhist monk Ji Gong in the hit 1985 television series of the same name, died of illness at the age of 93 in Beijing, China, on Thursday (Sep 24).

You had a performing career spanning more than seven decades.

His portrayal of Ji Gong – a legendary Buddhist monk known in Chinese folklore for helping the poor and standing up against injustice – became the defining role of his career. The performance made him a household name in China and earned the Best Actor award at the 4th China TV Golden Eagle Awards in 1986.

Born in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, in 1933, You entered the Shanghai Theatre Academy in 1952 and graduated in 1956. According to China Daily, he also joined the Central Experimental Drama Theatre, the predecessor of today's National Theatre of China.

During his early career, You was largely cast in supporting roles, some without any dialogue. He believed that "there are no small roles, only small actors", China Daily reported.

His breakthrough began in 1984, when his mime performance Shower at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala brought him widespread attention that led him to be cast as Ji Gong, according to City News Service.

You continued performing on stage and screen for decades. He recently played the character Uncle Ye – a financial mentor to the protagonist – in Wong Kar-wai's television drama Blossoms Shanghai in 2023.

In 2024, You received the Lifetime Achievement Artist honour at China Media Group's Second China TV Drama Annual Ceremony, as well as the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles Lifetime Achievement Award at the 32nd China TV Golden Eagle Awards.

According to Drama Panda, You appeared at the 40th anniversary reunion event of the cast of Ji Gong in 2025, though he had candidly revealed that he was also suffering from a serious illness at the time.