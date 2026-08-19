Day6’s Young K to hold first solo concert in Singapore in January 2027

Day6’s Young K will be holding his first solo concert in Singapore in January 2027. The South Korean singer-songwriter, vocalist and bassist will bring his solo tour, Youngest, to The Star Theatre on Jan 23, 2027.

His upcoming Singapore show is expected to feature songs from his solo discography, along with special live arrangements. Fans can also expect the musician to share personal stories and interact with the audience during the concert.

VIP ticket holders will receive benefits, including access to a pre-show soundcheck party, an exclusive photocard, a commemorative laminate and lanyard, priority venue entry and access to a dedicated VIP merchandise lane, subject to availability. Those with VIP 1 tickets will also get a group photo opportunity with Young K in groups of 10.

In addition, 20 ticket holders across the VIP 1 and VIP 2 categories will receive an autographed limited-edition VIP gift, while another 20 will receive an autographed poster.

Members of Day6's official fan club, My Day, can register for the membership presale on the FANS app from 11am on Aug 19 to 11am on Aug 21. The My Day membership presale will then run from 10am to 1pm on Aug 26.

Mastercard cardholders will have access to a separate presale from 3pm to 11.59pm on Aug 26, while a Live Nation members' presale will run from 2pm to 11.59pm on Aug 27. General sales will begin at 2pm on Aug 28 via Ticketmaster Singapore.

Ticket prices range from S$148 to S$298, excluding booking fee.

Young K, whose real name is Kang Young-hyun, debuted as a member of South Korean band Day6 in 2015. In addition to being the band's bassist and one of its vocalists, the 32-year-old is known for his songwriting and composing work as well as rock anthems and ballads. He has writing credits on numerous Day6 songs and has also penned tracks for other K-pop artistes.

Young K made his solo debut in 2021 with the EP Eternal, which featured the title track Guard You. He later released his first full-length solo album Letters With Notes in 2023.

Visit www.priceless.com/music for more information.