What Singaporeans watched most on YouTube in 2021
From Night Owl Cinematics' co-founder Slyvia Chan to this year's National Day song, here's what captured the interest of Singaporeans this year on YouTube.
SINGAPORE: Local content captured the attention of Singapore viewers this year, according to YouTube’s lists of top trending videos in Singapore for 2021. Six out of 10 of this year's top videos are locally created, YouTube said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 1).
Topping the list of trending videos an interview that Xiaxue did with Night Owl Cinematics’ (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan, where the latter addressed various allegations made against her on workplace culture. As of Dec 1, the video had about 1.28 million views.
In second place is CNA's livestream of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s address to the nation on May 31, where he said Singapore “should be on track” to bringing its COVID-19 situation under control.
Other videos on the list included a look at the renovation done on NOC’s Peranakan shophouse, JianHao Tan’s rendition of Korean drama series Squid Game, a tour of Sheng Siong supermarket CEO Lim Hock Leng’s home and burn survivor Charlene Chew sharing what it’s like to be a live with third-degree burns on her face.
The Singapore pride also extended to the list of top trending music videos. This year’s National Day song The Road Ahead beat songs by international artists like BTS, Bruno Mars and Blackpink’s Lisa. As of Dec 1, the video had more than 3.4 million views.
SUPPORTING LOCAL CREATORS
More than 450 channels in Singapore now have more than 100,000 subscribers. That’s an increase of more than 35 per cent year-on-year, said YouTube. Three local creators - Sneaky Sushii , Kelvin Learns Investing and Stacked Homes - also managed to place in the list of top 10 creators watched by Singaporeans.
Said Google Singapore country director Ben King: “Over 90 per cent of watch time on content produced by channels in Singapore comes from outside of the country.
"To help more creators grow their reach on a global scale, we will continue to work with partners like IMDA and Bloomr to open up more rewarding opportunities for our local creators.”
Here’s the full list of YouTube's top trending videos and creators:
Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (non-music)
- Xiaxue: EXCLUSIVE : NOC's Sylvia Breaks Silence
- CNA: Singapore "on track" to bring COVID-19 outbreak under control: PM Lee Hsien Loong | Full speech
- Night Owl Cinematics: Singapore’s Modern Peranakan Shophouse Tour
- JianHao Tan: 13 Types of People in SQUID GAME
- South China Morning Post: Inside Sheng Siong supermarket billionaire Lim Hock Leng’s home in Singapore
- America’s Got Talent: Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional - America's Got Talent 2021
- MothershipSG: Living As A Burn Survivor: Charlene Chew's Story
- Get Active TV: GetActive! Workout 2021: Dance of the Nation [Don Richmond Remix]
- mrnigelng: Uncle Roger MAKE EGG FRIED RICE for Michelin Star Chef
- MrBeast: I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive
Singapore: Top Trending YouTube Videos (music)
- NDPeeps: NDP 2021 Theme Song - The Road Ahead [Official Music Video]
- HYBE LABELS: BTS (방탄소년단) 'Butter' Official MV
- maajja: Dhee ft. Arivu - Enjoy Enjaami (Prod. Santhosh Narayanan)
- Bruno Mars: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open [Official Video]
- BLACKPINK: LISA - 'LALISA' M/V
- HYBE LABELS: BTS (방탄소년단) 'Permission to Dance' Official MV
- BLACKPINK: ROSÉ - 'On The Ground' M/V
- Sony Music South: Master - Vaathi Coming Video | Thalapathy Vijay | Anirudh Ravichander | Lokesh Kanagaraj
- 1theK (원더케이): [MV] IU(아이유) _ Celebrity
- The Weekend: The Weeknd - Save Your Tears (Official Music Video)
Singapore: Top Creators
- MrBeast
- 김종국 GYM JONG KOOK
- Dhar Mann
- Sneaky Sushii
- Stacked Homes
- Dream
- Kelvin Learns Investing
- mrnigelng
- Spice N' Pans
- TommyInnit
Singapore: Top Breakout Creators
- 김종국 GYM JONG KOOK
- Stacked Homes
- Kelvin Learns Investing
- Beluga
- Made With Lau
- 美食彩味 VS 明玥美食 Magic Food
- Mr. Hong Kitchen 阿鸿厨房
- About To Eat
- 小Lin说
- The Daily Ketchup Podcast
Singapore: Top Shorts Creators
- Nick DiGiovanni
- Zhong
- Jeenie.Weenie
- Ian Boggs
- Daniel LaBelle
- Lisa Nguyen
- SeanDoesMagic
- Milad Mirg
- Dental Digest
- Dylan Lemay