What Singaporeans watched most on YouTube in 2021

SINGAPORE: Local content captured the attention of Singapore viewers this year, according to YouTube’s lists of top trending videos in Singapore for 2021. Six out of 10 of this year's top videos are locally created, YouTube said in a news release on Wednesday (Dec 1).

Topping the list of trending videos an interview that Xiaxue did with Night Owl Cinematics’ (NOC) co-founder Sylvia Chan, where the latter addressed various allegations made against her on workplace culture. As of Dec 1, the video had about 1.28 million views.



In second place is CNA's livestream of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s address to the nation on May 31, where he said Singapore “should be on track” to bringing its COVID-19 situation under control.