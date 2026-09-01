Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2027 to be held in Singapore

Duellists, get ready – Singapore will host the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship in 2027.

The news was announced at the closing ceremony of the 2026 championship, held from Aug 28 to 30 in Tokyo.

Konami Digital Entertainment, the Japanese video game company that developed and published the real-world trading card game, subsequently confirmed Singapore as the host city in a Japanese press release. The announcement was accompanied by a key visual showing the Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship 2027 logo against a Singapore skyline featuring Marina Bay Sands and the ArtScience Museum.

Based on the manga created by Kazuki Takahashi, Yu-Gi-Oh! has grown into a multimedia franchise spanning anime series, video games and the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game, in which players battle using decks of Monster, Spell and Trap cards.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! World Championship is the franchise's top-level international competition, bringing together players from around the world to compete for world titles across different Yu-Gi-Oh! games. The 2026 championship featured four categories: the Trading Card Game, Duel Links' Speed Duel and Rush Duel formats, and Master Duel.

Details of the 2027 tournament, including its dates, venue, qualification process and ticketing or public access arrangements, have not yet been announced.

The announcement comes shortly after the Pokemon World Championships was also confirmed to be coming to Singapore in 2027, giving the city two major international competitive gaming events from major Japanese game franchises in the same year.