Fans adopt Esplanade bench in Singapore to honour late Chinese actor Yu Menglong

At Esplanade's Theatres on the Bay, visitors can opt to “Mark a Bench”, a programme that allows them to dedicate a bench with a personalised plaque in honour of loved ones or to commemorate special occasions.

“Mark a Bench” donations are made to The Esplanade Co Ltd, a non-profit organisation and registered charity, with proceeds supporting free public performances and community arts programmes.

The plaque has since been installed, with a fan taking to Xiaohongshu to share photos of their visit to the bench – a bittersweet moment for those who continue to keep the late actor in their memory.

The fan wrote: “I found this commemorative bench at Marina Bay. Can you believe it! I actually found the memorial bench that fans dedicated to Menglong in Singapore!”

The message on the plaque read: “In loving memory of Alan Yu Menglong. With boundless kindness and tender light; An artist whose brilliance illuminates the world forever. Bench adopted by His Global Admirers.”

“Looking at this bench, it feels as if he is still here, silently accompanying everyone. This feeling… it’s really beyond words. If you ever come to Singapore, remember to visit this spot and help keep his light shining,” the fan added.

They also included a photo of the view from the bench, along with its exact location pinned on a map.