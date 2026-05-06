Fans adopt Esplanade bench in Singapore to honour late Chinese actor Yu Menglong
Over 40 fans pooled funds to adopt the bench at the Esplanade Theatres on the Bay in Singapore and dedicated it to Yu Menglong, who died unexpectedly last September.
It’s been more than six months since Yu Menglong died at 37, yet he remains deeply remembered and missed by fans, including some who have dedicated a spot in Singapore to him.
The Chinese actor died on Sep 11, 2025, in a case authorities ruled accidental. However, questions and online speculation in the months that followed, including doubts over the findings and talk of a possible cover-up and controversies, shocked the public and kept the conversation going.
In March, a fan of Yu shared on social media that a group of supporters had come together to adopt a commemorative bench for him in Singapore. More than 40 fans pooled S$3,000 (US$2,355) to dedicate a bench at the Esplanade, saying it was not for show but to create “a place where [fans] can sit down and miss him".
At Esplanade's Theatres on the Bay, visitors can opt to “Mark a Bench”, a programme that allows them to dedicate a bench with a personalised plaque in honour of loved ones or to commemorate special occasions.
“Mark a Bench” donations are made to The Esplanade Co Ltd, a non-profit organisation and registered charity, with proceeds supporting free public performances and community arts programmes.
The plaque has since been installed, with a fan taking to Xiaohongshu to share photos of their visit to the bench – a bittersweet moment for those who continue to keep the late actor in their memory.
The fan wrote: “I found this commemorative bench at Marina Bay. Can you believe it! I actually found the memorial bench that fans dedicated to Menglong in Singapore!”
The message on the plaque read: “In loving memory of Alan Yu Menglong. With boundless kindness and tender light; An artist whose brilliance illuminates the world forever. Bench adopted by His Global Admirers.”
“Looking at this bench, it feels as if he is still here, silently accompanying everyone. This feeling… it’s really beyond words. If you ever come to Singapore, remember to visit this spot and help keep his light shining,” the fan added.
They also included a photo of the view from the bench, along with its exact location pinned on a map.
Many then took to the comments to remember Yu, with some appreciating the gesture and sharing that similar tributes have been made in other countries to honour him.
At the same time, it served as a sad reminder of his untimely passing, and of how deeply he must have been loved for supporters to want to remember him in such a thoughtful way.
"I was just a passerby and not even his fan. After hearing about what happened to him, it was the first time I ever felt heartache for a stranger online. I listen to his songs and it still feels like he’s here. I’ve been crying the whole time," penned a netizen.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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