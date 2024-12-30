Yuewen Music Festival called 'worst event ever' following complaints of poor management, cancelled performances

The inaugural Yuewen Music Festival, organised by Chinese entertainment conglomerate Yuewen, was supposed to cap 2024 on a high note with its lineup of global musicians such as Maggie Chiang, Itzy and Win.

However, many event-goers who attended the first two days of the festival on Dec 28 and 29 were unhappy with the experience, calling it “the worst event ever” – following complaints of poor management, long ads, cancelled performances and aggressive staff members.

Here are some of the main complaints made by attendees.

POOR MANAGEMENT FOLLOWING A LIGHTNING ALERT ON SATURDAY’S SHOW

The main point of grievance held by many attendees was an incident that happened on Saturday’s show. They said a lightning alert was issued during Taiwanese singer-songwriter Maggie Chiang’s set – cutting Chiang’s performance short.

Attendees were then told to leave the venue which caused many to disperse out onto the unsheltered open road outside Siloso Beach, exposing them to the elements. Some even made their way to Beach Station to seek shelter.