‘Lee Jinglei, see you in court’: Singaporean duo By2 announced on Weibo

Just when you think the mess involving Lee Jinglei, Wang Leehom and Yumi Bai has blown over, it’s back.

This time, Bai who is part of the China-based duo By2, is suing Lee for her insinuations that Bai could have come in between Lee’s and Wang’s marriage, resulting in the messy divorce that hogged entertainment headlines for weeks last December.

Prior to the lawsuit, Bai had filed a police report on Dec 18 against Lee’s implications, to which Lee responded: "Please give me the police officer's contact details and I will provide them with evidence".

To date, Lee has not submitted any proof to the police, according to By2's Weibo post on Jan 29.