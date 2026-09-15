Japanese-born Korean actress Yuri Nakamura, star of Netflix's Romantics Anonymous, dead at 44
According to a statement by her agency on Monday (Sep 14), Nakamura died on Sep 1 following a battle with rectal cancer.
Japanese-born Korean actress Yuri Nakamura has died at the age of 44, following a battle with rectal cancer. She is best known to global audiences for her role as Irene in the hit Netflix romantic-comedy series Romantics Anonymous.
Born in Osaka to a third-generation Korean-Japanese father and South Korean mother, Yuri Nakamura appeared in numerous films and TV series in a career spanning close to 30 years, including 2009's Ju-On: Black Ghost and 2024's Beyond Goodbye.
According to a statement by her agency, Alpha Agency, on Monday (Sep 14), Nakamura died on Sep 1.
Her funeral has already taken place and was attended by her immediate family, as well as the actors and staff of the agency.
Alpha Agency also revealed that Nakamura was diagnosed with cancer 13 years ago. At the time, Nakamura and the agency's president discussed and agreed not to disclose her illness.
"She subsequently went into remission and continued happily pursuing the work she loved, while never failing to undergo her regular medical examinations," wrote Alpha Agency.
"However, in January last year, cancer was found again. Although the surgery was successful, metastasis was discovered following the operation. At that point, it was difficult to aim for a complete cure or remission, so the decision was made to continue treatment to manage the cancer while focusing on helping her live a longer, fulfilling life."
In August this year, Nakamura developed another intestinal obstruction and was told that she had very little time left to live.
"She remained calm and never lost her beautiful, kind smile, and was able to cherish her final moments surrounded by her family and those close to her," wrote Alpha Agency.
Yuri Nakamura's peers in the Japanese entertainment industry have since paid tribute to her, following the news of her death.
Actor Jun Kaname wrote: "When we worked together last year, she was very energetic and did so much to liven up the atmosphere on set.
"It’s just so heartbreaking. She had her whole life ahead of her."
Frequent co-star Ryohei Suzuki said he was still struggling to process the news of Nakamura's passing.
"I met Yuri Nakamura 20 years ago at an acting school, and we went on to work together many times over the years. She was strong yet gentle, dignified and beautiful – truly a person who was like a lily. It’s heartbreaking."