Japanese-born Korean actress Yuri Nakamura, star of Netflix's Romantics Anonymous, dead at 44

According to a statement by her agency, Alpha Agency, on Monday (Sep 14), Nakamura died on Sep 1.

Her funeral has already taken place and was attended by her immediate family, as well as the actors and staff of the agency.

Alpha Agency also revealed that Nakamura was diagnosed with cancer 13 years ago. At the time, Nakamura and the agency's president discussed and agreed not to disclose her illness.

"She subsequently went into remission and continued happily pursuing the work she loved, while never failing to undergo her regular medical examinations," wrote Alpha Agency.

"However, in January last year, cancer was found again. Although the surgery was successful, metastasis was discovered following the operation. At that point, it was difficult to aim for a complete cure or remission, so the decision was made to continue treatment to manage the cancer while focusing on helping her live a longer, fulfilling life."