Actress Yvonne Lim and family move back to Singapore after a decade in Taipei

“I’m feeling a little complicated, a little reluctant, but I’m looking forward to it too. I don’t know what it will be like when I go back,” she said.

The actress said that every time she departed from Taoyuan Airport, it was for a trip, but this time they were going home.

“It feels very different. I suddenly feel nervous for no reason.”

Lim had moved to Taipei back in 2015 for her husband, Alex Tien, 46, a former member of the now-defunct Taiwanese boy band BAD, to manage his family’s business. The two have a 10-year-old son, Alex Junior, and an eight-year-old daughter, Alexa.

When she asked her children how they felt about going back to Singapore, they said that they were very happy. But her son said that he still misses his friends in Taipei.

At Changi Airport's arrival hall, she was welcomed unexpectedly by her friends, including fellow actress Hong Huifang and her son, Calvert Tay.

Llooking at her friends' smiling faces, she suddenly realised how much she missed them, she shared.

“The warmth of Singapore combined with having good friends by my side, I realised at this moment that this has always been my home,” she said.

In an Instagram post on Jan 12, she also posted: “Singapore, it feels so good to be back. Here’s to embracing what’s next.”