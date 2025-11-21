Yvonne Lim considering taking acting break next year to support son for PSLE

The PSLE can be stressful for students and maybe even more so for their parents.

Although her son AJ is only in Primary 5, Yvonne Lim is already thinking ahead to how she can best support him when he sits for his Primary School Leaving Examination next year.

During a recent set visit for her upcoming Mediacorp drama No Other Way, the 49-year-old actress told Chinese media 8world vibes that she has even considered taking a break from work next year to help AJ “gear up for” his biggest exam yet.

In No Other Way, Lim plays Dr Susan, a psychiatrist who works with the police to assess suspects’ mental states but offscreen, her focus is very much on family.

Having lived in Taipei with her businessman husband Alex Tien and their two kids – AJ, 10, and Alexa, eight – for the past decade, the family moved back to Singapore late last year. The children are now enrolled in local schools.

Lim told 8days.sg that her kids have since “settled in a lot better”, though the transition initially came as a “bit of a shock”.

“The pace and expectations here are quite different, especially for my elder son who’s in Primary 5. I’m so relieved kids adapt fast. They’re much more comfortable these days.”

Previously, Lim shared that her children had “quite a bit of catching up to do” in English, as composition writing wasn’t part of Taiwan’s curriculum.

“Honestly, compositions were challenging at first. But with practise and guidance from their teachers, they’ve become more confident,” she said, adding that she’s since engaged a tutor – something they didn’t have back in Taipei.

“It’s more to support the areas where they need an extra push, and it has definitely helped."

When it comes to exams, Lim admitted she’s probably the more nervous one in the household.

“Alexa is in Primary 2, so everything’s still chill for her,” she laughed. “But with AJ, I’m definitely more anxious than he is because I worry he can’t keep up. He’s actually calmer than me, which is good!”

As for her plans to possibly take a break from acting, Lim said it wouldn’t be for the entire year.

She already has her work lined up, but if she does take a break, "it would probably be closer to the PSLE period".

"I don’t think I need to stop for the whole year. I just want to be present for my child.”

She already carves out time to revise with AJ, going through his mistakes and helping him stay consistent.

“I just want to make sure he understands what he’s learning,” she said.