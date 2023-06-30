Actress Yvonne Lim reveals details of Jam Hsiao's proposal party
The Meciacorp actress gives 8days.sg all the details to Jam's well thought out proposal party.
On Tuesday night (Jun 27), Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 36, announced on social media that he's engaged to his long-time manager Summer Lin, 50.
He shared photos of his star-studded proposal party and one of the guests included our very own Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim, whose husband Alex Tien, 43, is Summer's godbrother.
Fun fact: Summer and Jam were the ones who matchmade Yvonne and Alex. It's why their first kid, Alex Junior, eight, is also Jam's only godson amongst his many goddaughters.
When 8days.sg got on a call with Yvonne, she shared: "Even though Alex is very close to Summer, she and Jam never confirmed their relationship with close friends and family. We didn’t know if they were really together."
"It was only during the proposal that everything was confirmed and that was just two days ago lor," she laughed.
According to Yvonne, her husband received a "very last minute" message from Jam on the night of the proposal asking them to head down to his house.
At that point, they still had no idea that Jam had planned a proposal for Summer, who was turning 50 the next day.
In fact, Alex was so clueless that when Yvonne asked if there was a dress code, he said: “Oh no lah, just wear casual 'cause everybody will be casually dressed. We’ll probably just wish Summer ‘Happy Birthday’ at midnight and go home.”
Obviously that was far from what actually happened.
"We were very dressed-down, and when we turned up all the other friends were in formal black and white formal outfits. And I was like: 'See! I told you there’s a dress code'. (Laughs) I felt so salah (wrong)," she lamented.
That was also when Yvonne sensed that a proposal was about to take place.
"On the way there I was like, something is not right. Something is very fishy. Don't tell me it's... Then when we walked into the house, we saw the beautiful decor and flowers, that's when we knew," she recalled.
Yvonne said she, Alex and about 20 of Jam's friends, including Show Luo, then patiently waited for Summer to return home from her dinner with Jam and their other friends like Jay Chou.
"Summer completely didn't know what was going to happen. She thought their friends were going to drive home after the dinner but they secretly drove over to Jam’s place. Meanwhile, our task was to slow Summer down," she shared.
Apparently, Jam had planned for all of their friends to stand around the house with a rose, and every time Summer walked past they would hand it to her and wish her 'Happy Birthday'. This was so that Jam would have enough time to change into a formal outfit to prepare for the final big moment.
"I think maybe when she stepped into the house she [could tell that there was a proposal]. The whole place was beautiful with beautiful flowers, there was a small orchestra playing in the background, and food and drinks set up in case the guests got hungry while waiting. It was so nicely done up that you cannot think it's a simple birthday gathering right?" chuckled Yvonne.
And it goes without saying, the actual proposal moved Yvonne and everybody else who was there.
"The part where he said: 'I want to show the whole world how much I love you, I want to share your burden with you,' that was very very touching," said Yvonne. "Sixteen years together is a very long time. Despite their age gap, I think 16 years is enough to prove to everyone that they're real and they really love each other a lot. See, even when I'm recalling it now I'm feeling so emotional.
"I was crying while holding a drink in my hand. It was so touching," Yvonne gushed.
This story was originally published in 8Days.