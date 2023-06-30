Actress Yvonne Lim reveals details of Jam Hsiao's proposal party

On Tuesday night (Jun 27), Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, 36, announced on social media that he's engaged to his long-time manager Summer Lin, 50.

He shared photos of his star-studded proposal party and one of the guests included our very own Mediacorp actress Yvonne Lim, whose husband Alex Tien, 43, is Summer's godbrother.

Fun fact: Summer and Jam were the ones who matchmade Yvonne and Alex. It's why their first kid, Alex Junior, eight, is also Jam's only godson amongst his many goddaughters.

When 8days.sg got on a call with Yvonne, she shared: "Even though Alex is very close to Summer, she and Jam never confirmed their relationship with close friends and family. We didn’t know if they were really together."

"It was only during the proposal that everything was confirmed and that was just two days ago lor," she laughed.

According to Yvonne, her husband received a "very last minute" message from Jam on the night of the proposal asking them to head down to his house.

At that point, they still had no idea that Jam had planned a proposal for Summer, who was turning 50 the next day.

In fact, Alex was so clueless that when Yvonne asked if there was a dress code, he said: “Oh no lah, just wear casual 'cause everybody will be casually dressed. We’ll probably just wish Summer ‘Happy Birthday’ at midnight and go home.”

Obviously that was far from what actually happened.

"We were very dressed-down, and when we turned up all the other friends were in formal black and white formal outfits. And I was like: 'See! I told you there’s a dress code'. (Laughs) I felt so salah (wrong)," she lamented.

That was also when Yvonne sensed that a proposal was about to take place.

"On the way there I was like, something is not right. Something is very fishy. Don't tell me it's... Then when we walked into the house, we saw the beautiful decor and flowers, that's when we knew," she recalled.