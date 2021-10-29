Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid said to have broken up following allegations he struck her mother

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have broken up, according to entertainment site, People, citing multiple sources in the Thursday (Oct 28) story.

According to a source who’s identified as a Hadid family friend, the couple “aren’t together right now”.

The split follows allegations that Malik, former member of boy band One Direction, had struck Hadid’s mother, Yolanda, last week and that she was contemplating pressing charges. Yolanda Hadid had appeared in the reality TV show, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

TMZ reported that Malik adamantly denied the allegations.

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” Malik told TMZ.

Malik, who is 28, and 26-year-old Hadid have a 13-month-old daughter, named Khai.

The Pillow Talk singer also released his own statement on Twitter where he reiterated that he wants to create a safe and private space for his daughter to grow up, “a place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and prod”. He added that in an effort to protect that space, “I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago”.