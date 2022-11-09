Singer Zayn Malik writes open letter to British PM to ask for free school meals for kids living in poverty

Singer Zayn Malik has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to urge that all children “living in poverty” in the UK be made eligible for free school meals.

In the letter dated Nov 7 that was posted on social media, the former member of boyband One Direction said he relied on free school lunches while he was growing up in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Malik said that his hope in writing the letter is to ensure “no child ever has to experience the hunger and stigma as my experience is not unique; it is a struggle that many children in England are sadly going through right now.”

The 29-year-old singer added: “These children are suffering from lack of concentration, some even resorting to stealing food from school canteens because they are so hungry but can’t afford to buy lunch.”

“They are also feeling shame which is directly impacting their physical and mental health. I know what that shame feels like, I have seen it first-hand, as growing up in Bradford, I relied on free school meals. I personally experienced the stigma surrounding food insecurity.”