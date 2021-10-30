Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing partner Gigi Hadid's mother

Malik, 28, also told Gigi Hadid to "defend your partner against your f*** mother in my house," according to charging documents filed in Bucks County. He also tried to fight a man, whom TMZ identified as a security guard, who was also at the house, the documents said.

Malik entered a plea to four summary counts of harassment Wednesday (Oct 27). The plea means that Malik refused to admit guilt but accepted the punishment.

A judge sentenced him to 90 days of probation on each count, or nearly a year total. He must complete an anger management class, and be screened for and "if approved," complete a domestic violence program. He was also ordered to have no contact with Yolanda Hadid or the man. Probation could be lifted in six months if Malik satisfies the conditions, according to documents.

Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, writing that he "agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago." He complained the case had been leaked to the media and called it a "private matter."

A representative for Gigi Hadid issued a statement to People magazine that said she "asks for privacy during this time."