Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik on the group breaking up: We 'got sick of each other'

Zayn Malik admits he and his One Direction bandmates were dealing with "underlying issues" and ultimately "got sick of each other".

The 30-year-old singer has opened up in his first interview in six years about quitting the biggest boy band in the world, which also comprised Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, to lead a normal life in 2015.

He also alleged there was a lot of "politics going on" that led to the group's demise months later.

On an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Malik said: “I think we just got thrown into the deep end and we kind of just have to swim, and I feel like we did a good job in terms of like, you know, the keeping it together and making the music that we were meant to make.”

Remaining cryptic, he continued: “There was a lot of, look I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. People were doing certain things, people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening."

The Pillowtalk singer said that living in each other's pockets "every day for five years" didn't help.

He went on: “And then there were obviously underlying issues, like within our friendships too. We've been together every day for five years and we've got sick of each other."

However, Malik, who is making his solo music comeback this summer, said he'll never forget his time with One Direction.

“You know, we’ve done crazy things with each other and that nobody else in the world will ever understand or have them. Experiences that we've shared.”

Malik also claimed he was forced into being the "mysterious" band member.

“I feel like we were so overexposed in the band that that is why I have taken the time away to not do interviews. They just said to me, ‘Oh, you can be the mysterious one,’ but it wasn’t necessarily my personality. I’m just chill.

“Some people have very high-energy personalities and it’s just not the way I am.”

After some time away from the spotlight, Malik – who has a two-year-old daughter with supermodel ex Gigi Hadid – says his fanbase continues to embrace him.

“That's one thing I can say, my fanbase has always been supportive. They're always like 'We're here, we got you. Like when you're ready, we've got you, we'll come and listen to your tunes.' I'm super grateful and I feel the love for sure. I’m ready to prove these people right.”